Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $46.86 on Thursday. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $49.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average of $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 108.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

