Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $68.90

Scotgold Resources Limited (LON:SGZ – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 68.90 ($0.83) and traded as low as GBX 67.50 ($0.82). Scotgold Resources shares last traded at GBX 67.50 ($0.82), with a volume of 3,055 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Scotgold Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.
Scotgold Resources Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 65.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.82, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of £40.18 million and a PE ratio of -8.13.
Scotgold Resources Company Profile
Scotgold Resources Limited engages in the mine development and mineral exploration businesses in Australia, Scotland, France, and Portugal. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It focuses on the development of Cononish project located in the Grampian Highlands of Scotland. The company also holds interest in the Grampian project comprising 13 option agreements covering an area of approximately 3000 square kilometers located in Scotland.
