Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 42.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after buying an additional 23,155,612 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $197,818,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,699,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,915 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,756,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,204,000 after purchasing an additional 584,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 278.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 640,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,598,000 after purchasing an additional 471,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $78.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.05 and a 200 day moving average of $72.55. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.93.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

