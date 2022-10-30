Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $5.01 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $30.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.29. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.28.

