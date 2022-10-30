Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 114,750 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114,750 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $769,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 29,783 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 567,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,399,000 after buying an additional 110,145 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,073.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at $233,073.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $77,116.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,902.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of PEB stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average is $19.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -3.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEB shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.