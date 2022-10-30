Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 166 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,757 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,920,478,000 after buying an additional 1,423,102 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,910,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,853 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,322,766,000 after purchasing an additional 903,653 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,200,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,300,318,000 after purchasing an additional 408,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.28.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $257.31 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $166.97 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $5.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

