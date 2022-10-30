Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 304 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of AON by 15.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AON by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,629,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AON by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in AON by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 70,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,920,580,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

AON Stock Up 2.4 %

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AON opened at $289.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $280.20 and its 200 day moving average is $281.60. The stock has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.