Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 404 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,395 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,028 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 4.8% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $160.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.38 and a 200 day moving average of $204.62. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Stephens dropped their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.84.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.