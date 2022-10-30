Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 89,431 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 89,431 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the first quarter worth $554,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Mplx by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 20,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in Mplx by 0.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 44,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 37.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter worth about $10,576,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.86.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.65. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Mplx had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mplx

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.