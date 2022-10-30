Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 90,096 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,096 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 978.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth about $233,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patricia L. Gibson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,635 shares in the company, valued at $833,778.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $12.13 on Friday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average is $12.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.07.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.