Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Short Interest Down 18.0% in October

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Seeing Machines Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SEEMF remained flat at $0.08 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 240,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,130. Seeing Machines has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.
Seeing Machines Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seeing Machines (SEEMF)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.