Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Short Interest Down 18.0% in October

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the September 30th total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Seeing Machines Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SEEMF remained flat at $0.08 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 240,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,130. Seeing Machines has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

