Seizert Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 22,674 Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,674 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $15.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $769.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $40.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $51,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at $670,434.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on NFBK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

