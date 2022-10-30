Seizert Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 776 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

VOO opened at $357.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

