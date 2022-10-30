Seizert Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $236,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

The Ensign Group stock opened at $89.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.05 and a 200-day moving average of $81.43. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.29 and a 52-week high of $94.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $732.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.44 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $87,264.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $214,099.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,950,999.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $87,264.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,589 shares of company stock worth $1,260,980 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

