Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Holdings Decreased by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Selective Insurance Group makes up 1.4% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $11,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 19.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $97.06 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.81 and a fifty-two week high of $97.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.08). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $907.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.86 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 6,600 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $549,318.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,028.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

