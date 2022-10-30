Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Short Interest Update

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,300 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the September 30th total of 187,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SNSE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.46. 49,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,177. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.46 and a quick ratio of 23.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $44.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of -0.15.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensei Biotherapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 163,805 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 83,961 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 22,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. It develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response; and Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics, a platform designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T-cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

