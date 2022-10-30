Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Boosts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $484,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,114,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,919,000 after acquiring an additional 132,790 shares in the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 84,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 106,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 22,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,953,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of DFAT stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.29. 245,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,034. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.11 and a 200 day moving average of $42.91. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $49.67.

