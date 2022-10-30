Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Buys New Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

MDY stock traded up $7.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $444.05. The company had a trading volume of 753,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,384. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.02. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $533.57.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

