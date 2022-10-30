Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Buys Shares of 5,058 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 820,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,470,000 after buying an additional 23,670 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 81,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.99. The stock had a trading volume of 22,089,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,847,960. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.83 and a one year high of $110.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.06.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.