Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Buys Shares of 5,058 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 820,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,470,000 after buying an additional 23,670 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 81,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,011,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.99. The stock had a trading volume of 22,089,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,847,960. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.83 and a one year high of $110.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.201 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

