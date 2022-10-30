Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Has $12.42 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.1% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $8.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $357.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,388,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120,969. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.25.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

