Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Makes New $2.38 Million Investment in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. bought a new position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,000. Cabot accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. owned about 0.07% of Cabot at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,186,000 after purchasing an additional 686,769 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,701,000 after acquiring an additional 374,834 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after acquiring an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,026,000 after acquiring an additional 93,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,767,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,898,000 after acquiring an additional 22,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Cabot Stock Up 0.5 %

CBT stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.79. The stock had a trading volume of 242,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,096. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $50.96 and a 1-year high of $78.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.24.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.