Serum Self Reported Market Cap Tops $99.82 Million (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00003850 BTC on exchanges. Serum has a market capitalization of $99.82 million and approximately $31.85 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Serum has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

