ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after purchasing an additional 306,106 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,963,000 after acquiring an additional 67,385 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in ServiceNow by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after acquiring an additional 491,835 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,133,000 after acquiring an additional 87,874 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $1,515,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,856,570 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.61.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $420.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.65, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $408.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.78. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.