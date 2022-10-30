Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the 1st quarter valued at $23,426,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 350.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 219,488 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Weatherford International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after acquiring an additional 194,685 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,031,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the 1st quarter valued at $3,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

WFRD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $41.20 on Friday. Weatherford International plc has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.25). Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

