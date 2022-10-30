Seven Eight Capital LP Boosts Stock Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $95.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.83. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $46.13 and a 12-month high of $115.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The basic materials company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.23). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 66.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SQM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $126.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

