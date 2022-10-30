Seven Eight Capital LP Buys 438 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com to $165.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,519,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,339,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,519,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,339,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 24,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total transaction of $3,489,446.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,220 shares of company stock worth $31,278,749. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bill.com stock opened at $133.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.61 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.69.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

