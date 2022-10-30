Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 15,948 Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Clear Secure

In other news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $163,909.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 77,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $2,321,821.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $163,909.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 392,701 shares of company stock valued at $11,359,041. 42.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clear Secure Stock Up 2.8 %

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $27.63 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $54.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.54.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

