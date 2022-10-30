Seven Eight Capital LP Has $238,000 Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 1.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,564,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,745,000 after purchasing an additional 92,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,046,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,791,000 after buying an additional 51,491 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,375,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,456,000 after buying an additional 192,289 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,109,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,559,000 after buying an additional 56,748 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth about $24,363,000. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $30.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.06.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 7.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.63. The company has a market cap of $988.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.03. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $108.04.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.08 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 71.78% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. Beyond Meat’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $75,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

