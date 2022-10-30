Seven Eight Capital LP Lowers Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Seven Eight Capital LP decreased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,688 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 7,548 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DKS. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $141,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,841 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14,621.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523,934 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,487,000 after acquiring an additional 520,375 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth approximately $38,324,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth approximately $6,335,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 188.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,828 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 64,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $116.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.47. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $142.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

