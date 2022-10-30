Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,830 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 5,855.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NATI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of National Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

National Instruments Stock Performance

NATI opened at $38.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average of $36.75. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.49.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. National Instruments had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $395.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Instruments

In other National Instruments news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,078.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,065,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,078.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $438,050 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.