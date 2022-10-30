Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter worth approximately $521,017,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter worth approximately $418,452,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 79.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after buying an additional 1,547,030 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Nutrien by 31.9% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,019,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,632,000 after buying an additional 1,456,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Nutrien by 15.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,564,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,019,000 after buying an additional 1,447,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTR. Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NTR opened at $82.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $65.84 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 19.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Stories

