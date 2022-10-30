Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,084,262,000 after buying an additional 875,001 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,705,000 after purchasing an additional 380,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,239,867,000 after buying an additional 310,980 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,848,017,000 after buying an additional 254,208 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in ResMed by 83.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after acquiring an additional 253,121 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total transaction of $371,912.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,344,445.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total transaction of $371,912.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,344,445.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total value of $601,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,612,481.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,484 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,747 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock opened at $218.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.52 and a 200-day moving average of $218.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.40 and a twelve month high of $275.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.49.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.01). ResMed had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.71.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

