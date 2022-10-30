Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 1,108 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Textron were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Textron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Textron by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Textron by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Textron by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Textron by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.71 and a 200-day moving average of $63.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $79.45.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.07%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen set a $86.00 target price on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

