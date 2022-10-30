Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,920 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.7% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,395 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 7.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,081,432 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $80,199,000 after acquiring an additional 71,897 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,169 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 31.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 170,565 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 40,565 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.22.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $74.75 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $88.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.788 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.