SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SFS Group AG (OTCMKTS:SFSLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the September 30th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SFSLF shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on SFS Group from CHF 77 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SFS Group from CHF 173 to CHF 154 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

SFS Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SFSLF remained flat at $112.80 during midday trading on Friday. SFS Group has a 12-month low of $112.80 and a 12-month high of $112.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.80 and a 200 day moving average of $113.18.

About SFS Group

SFS Group AG supplies mechanical fastening systems, assemblies, precision molded parts, and logistics solutions internationally. It offers airbag restraint systems; automation; bracket logic concept; brake systems; building technologies; clip nuts; communication technologies; components, assemblies, and complete devices; connections and reinforcements for timber construction; and domestic and kitchen appliances.

See Also

