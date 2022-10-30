Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Short Interest Update

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Shanghai Electric Group Price Performance

SIELY stock remained flat at $4.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59. Shanghai Electric Group has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

Shanghai Electric Group Company Profile

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited, an equipment manufacturing conglomerate, provides clean energy, new energy and environmental protection, and industrial equipment, and modern services in the People's Republic of China. It offers coal-fired power generation and corollary, gas-fired power generation, wind power, nuclear power, and energy storage equipment, as well as vessels for chemical industry.

