Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Update

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the September 30th total of 101,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 665,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shimano Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SMNNY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.41. 99,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.49. Shimano has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average is $17.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shimano from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Shimano Company Profile

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

