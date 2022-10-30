Short Interest in Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Increases By 8.8%

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the September 30th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Aker ASA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AKAAF remained flat at $67.25 during trading hours on Friday. Aker ASA has a 1 year low of $67.25 and a 1 year high of $105.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.98.
Aker ASA Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aker ASA (AKAAF)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Aker ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.