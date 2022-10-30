Short Interest in Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Increases By 8.8%

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the September 30th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Aker ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKAAF remained flat at $67.25 during trading hours on Friday. Aker ASA has a 1 year low of $67.25 and a 1 year high of $105.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.98.

Aker ASA Company Profile

Aker ASA operates as an industrial investment company in Norway, the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments. The company engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; provides solutions, products, and services to the energy industry; develops and delivers technologies to drilling market; holds oil reserves; and harvests, develops, markets, and sells krill-based ingredients and product for nutraceutical, aquaculture, and animal feed applications.

