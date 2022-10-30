Short Interest in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Decreases By 20.8%

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the September 30th total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Walker acquired 3,984,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,386,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,999,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Allakos by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,911,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,599,000 after buying an additional 226,498 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Allakos by 1,229.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,761,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 1,629,344 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Allakos by 258.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 725,818 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 587.8% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 660,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 564,531 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 15.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 615,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 80,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

ALLK stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $326.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.46. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -6.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Allakos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.80.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

