Short Interest in Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Declines By 8.7%

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the September 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Performance

ATBPF stock remained flat at $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. Antibe Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

