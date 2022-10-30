Short Interest in AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Drops By 10.5%

AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,100 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the September 30th total of 430,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

AUO Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AUOTY traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $6.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,417. AUO has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25.

AUO Company Profile

AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects.

