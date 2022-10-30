Short Interest in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Declines By 10.2%

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the September 30th total of 5,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 596,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Insider Activity at Avid Bioservices

In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,971. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,971. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,493 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $134,124.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,408.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,813 shares of company stock valued at $712,159. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 387.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $17.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,630. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.94. Avid Bioservices has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $34.51.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 97.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

