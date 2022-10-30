Short Interest in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Grows By 37.6%

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the September 30th total of 915,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

B has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Barnes Group to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Institutional Trading of Barnes Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,910,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 429,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,254,000 after acquiring an additional 92,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE B traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $34.00. The company had a trading volume of 260,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,484. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.09 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

