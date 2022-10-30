Short Interest in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Decreases By 21.7%

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the September 30th total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
BrainsWay Price Performance
Shares of BrainsWay stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,403. The firm has a market cap of $58.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34. BrainsWay has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $9.18.
BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BrainsWay will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrainsWay
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on BWAY. Raymond James cut their price target on BrainsWay from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on BrainsWay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.
About BrainsWay
Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BrainsWay (BWAY)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.