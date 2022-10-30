Short Interest in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Decreases By 21.7%

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the September 30th total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

BrainsWay Price Performance

Shares of BrainsWay stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,403. The firm has a market cap of $58.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34. BrainsWay has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $9.18.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BrainsWay will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrainsWay

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 58,172 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in BrainsWay by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 916,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in BrainsWay by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 215,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in BrainsWay by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in BrainsWay by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 13,631 shares in the last quarter. 47.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BWAY. Raymond James cut their price target on BrainsWay from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on BrainsWay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

About BrainsWay

(Get Rating)

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.