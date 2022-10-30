Short Interest in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT) Drops By 11.3%

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the September 30th total of 1,600,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 145,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLBT. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Cellebrite DI by 14.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 39,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CLBT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. William Blair lowered Cellebrite DI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Cellebrite DI Trading Up 1.5 %

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. Cellebrite DI has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $919.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

