Short Interest in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Increases By 32.1%

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 629,800 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the September 30th total of 476,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 363,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Ceragon Networks Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ CRNT opened at $1.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10. Ceragon Networks has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $3.54.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $70.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Ceragon Networks

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ceragon Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ceragon Networks by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ceragon Networks by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 298,335 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 28,960 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ceragon Networks by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,113,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 209,040 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ceragon Networks by 772.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 480,796 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ceragon Networks by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 135,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks

(Get Rating)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

Further Reading

