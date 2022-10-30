Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Declines By 48.8%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the September 30th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CHS Stock Up 0.7 %

CHSCM stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.25. The stock had a trading volume of 17,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,273. CHS has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $28.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.50.

CHS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 6.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CHS

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCM Get Rating ) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

