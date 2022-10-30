Short Interest in Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Increases By 13.8%

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,388,100 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the September 30th total of 2,977,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,993.0 days.
Chubu Electric Power Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CHUEF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.09. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,254. Chubu Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78.
Chubu Electric Power Company Profile
