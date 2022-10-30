Short Interest in Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Increases By 13.8%

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,388,100 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the September 30th total of 2,977,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,993.0 days.

Chubu Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHUEF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.09. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,254. Chubu Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78.

Get Chubu Electric Power alerts:

Chubu Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Grid, and Miraiz. It generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

Receive News & Ratings for Chubu Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubu Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.