Short Interest in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Expands By 16.7%

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 946,500 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 811,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 113,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHUY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Chuy’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY traded up $0.83 on Friday, reaching $29.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,381. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.91. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.27 million, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $110.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.07 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the first quarter worth about $322,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 155.6% in the first quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 46,686 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 3.0% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 237,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 11.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 450,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after buying an additional 45,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 28.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 11,390 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chuy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.