Short Interest in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Increases By 8.6%

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the September 30th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 548,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CODX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. 22.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CODX traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $3.34. The stock had a trading volume of 109,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,965. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59. Co-Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The company has a market cap of $112.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of -1.05.

Co-Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CODX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 35.80% and a return on equity of 18.62%. Research analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CODX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti cut Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Co-Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

